Kathmandu, Dec 7 (PTI) India has pledged a grant of Rs 35.4 million for the construction of a health post in Nepal's Koshi province, according to an official statement.

The foundation stone for the Kahlalung Health Post in the Terhathum district was jointly laid on Friday by Parliament Member from Nepali Congress Sita Gurung and First Secretary of the Indian Embassy in Nepal Avinash Kumar.

The health post is being built with India's financial assistance of Rs 35.40 million under the Nepal-India Development Cooperation.

It is the first High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) being undertaken in the Terhathum District, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy.

The grant assistance is being utilised for the construction of a double-storied health post building comprising an emergency ward, maternity ward, general ward, administration section, and other allied facilities.

Political representatives, government officials and social workers were also present on this occasion.

Since 2003, the Indian government has taken up over 563 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 490 projects, according to the press release.

