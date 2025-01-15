Colombo, Jan 15 (PTI) India would supply vehicles to be used by the Sri Lankan police under a grant, the Indian High Commission here said on Wednesday.

Indian High Commissioner in Colombo Santosh Jha and the top bureaucrat in the public security ministry DWRB Seneviratne have signed the MoU for the grant assistance worth Sri Lankan rupees 300 million

“The project entails supply of at least 80 single cabs, spare parts and accessories to the police stations in Northern Province of Sri Lanka, which will address a vital requirement of Sri Lankan Police related to enhancing safety of citizens and maintenance of law and order,” a release said.

India's people-centric development cooperation initiatives based on the needs of the people of Sri Lanka and the priorities of the Sri Lanka government are making a tangible difference to the daily lives of the people in all the 25 districts of the country across sectors such as housing, health, education, fisheries, transport, renewable energy, livelihood sustenance, agriculture, among many others, the High Commission said in the release.

