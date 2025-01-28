Tokyo [Japan], January 28 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George received Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav in Japan, Indian Embassy to Japan stated.

Yadav and George were seen greeting each other with folded hands and with a smile.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav, arrives in Japan. Received by Ambassador Ambassador Sibi George."

Before leaving for his four-day Japan visit to attract investments, Yadav on Monday said that the state government was continuously working on the issues of industrialisation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will also invite industrialists to participate in the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal.

The CM also stressed that the state received investment proposals of over Rs 4 lakh crores through the Regional Industry Conclaves held in the state so far and employment opportunities for around 3 lakh people would be generated.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Madhya Pradesh government is continuously working on the issues of industrialisation. We have organised Regional Industry Conclaves in various divisions in the state, due to which we have received investment proposals of Rs 4 lakh crores and employment opportunities for more than 3 lakh people will be generated," CM Yadav told ANI.

Global Investors Summit (GIS) is scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal next month on February 24-25. PM Modi will inaugurate the event.

"We are inviting industrialists to participate in the summit from across the globe. Madhya Pradesh has a very good investment environment. Earlier, I visited Germany and England, now I am going on a four-day visit to Japan. I will go to three different cities there and will hold discussions with the investors. We will make Japan a partner in the Global Investor Summit," CM said.

CM Mohan Yadav is going on a four-day Japan visit seeking investment opportunities and to invite industrialists for the Global Investors Summit (GIS) to be held Bhopal on February 24-25. (ANI)

