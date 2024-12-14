New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Indian nationals evacuated from war-torn Syria reached Delhi airport on Saturday. They expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian embassy for bringing them back home.

Indian nationals who returned to India shared their experience of staying in Syria in the past few days and how the embassy helped them to come back to India.

Recounting how embassy helped him, an Indian national said, "I had been there in Syria for about six months and the situation was normal there. When the conflict broke out between the rebels and the government, we contacted the embassy and also to those people close to us. They told us that we have to leave today. We were ready but then they told us to hold for sometime as there were celebrations there and you might get hurt. Then after three days, they told us to leave. 75 people had left before me. We were there in the embassy for two days. The embassy helped us and took very good care of us. After that, embassy talked to the company. My company booked tickets for me. The embassy booked tickets for 75 people."

Praising government's efforts for evacuating them from Syria, he said, "After that, the embassy team brought two of us to the Lebanon border, then took us to the hotel. Then the next team went from Lebanon to Beirut. There was contact with everyone, whether someone is in Emirate or somewhere else and everyone is in the group. There are about 80-90 people. Everyone else has just left. Now we will sleep peacefully. The government has done well. It is not easy to evacuate 75 people and bring us out of the naxalite area, although there is embassy there. We would visit embassy on 15 August and 26 January. We always remained in touch with the embassy."

Another Indian national said that he was living in Syria for past six years. He said that Indian embassy supported them and provided them food, accomodation.

He said, "I have been in Syria for six years. We two men have been together. There has never been any such problem in Syria for six years, there has never been any such problem. This time it has happened. We used to visit Indian Embassy on Independence Day and Republic Day and know Indians there. Those people who are there have helped them and have provided us everything. Our company had booked ticket for us. We were in touch with embassy. We reached the Embassy and stayed for two nights, then our company booked the tickets, then sent us from the embassy to Lebanon. The embassy supported us with accomodation and food."

Speaking about the arrangement made by the Indian embassy, he said, "It is very good. I am saying that the system is very good. Everything is good. From Damascus to Lebanon, the arrangement and facilities done by the embassy is very good."

Another Indian national said that the embassy had given them assurance that they would evacuate them in case the situation turns bad in Syria. He thanked PM Narendra Modi for the support.

He said, "We were in touch with Indian Embassy. We always told the Indian Embassy that we will do as you say, we will not be stressed for it. They told us that it's a civil war, if it settles down, it's okay. If it does not, then we'll take you out. One day, the embassy called us and told us that we have to leave. We came to the Indian Embassy in Damascus and they then took us to Lebanon border. I wanted to thank PM Modi for their support."

Praising Indian embassy's efforts, he said, "People from Pakistan had to wait for 36 hours for visa. But, we got visa within six hours. The Indian embassy helped us a lot. We were kept in a five-star hotel for three to four days and provided food."

This action of embassy comes as part of India's ongoing efforts to protect its citizens caught in the violence in Syria.

Earlier in the day, four Indians evacuated from Syria arrived at Delhi airport. Indian nationals have expressed happiness on reaching India and praised Indian embassy for their efforts in bringing them back home.

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that 77 Indian nationals had been evacuated from strife torn Syria so far. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Indian embassies in Middle East region are in touch with Indians there and will help them if need arises.The spokesperson also said that there is no need for evacuation from any other country as of now.

"So far, 77 Indians have been evacuated, these are those who wanted to return. In addition to that, several other Indians have settled there, married there or are pursuing some vocation and still continue to live there. If they want to return, we will facilitate their return. These 77 were evacuated via Lebanon, and our embassies in Lebanon and Syria coordinated very closely. We brought them by road, after which the Indian embassy in Lebanon facilitated their immigration. The immigration at the border was long and there was a lot of people, so it was quite an exercise. Then we took care of their boarding and lodging, made arrangements for the stay. Out of the 77, 44 were on a pilgrimage to various sites in the region. They have left Beirut for other places and the remaining 30 have either returned or are travelling as we speak, and will be returning to India soon," he said.

Jaiswal added that the MEA has issued several advisories to people in different Middle Eastern countries like Lebanon and Israel and are in touch with them. However, they do not need to be evacuated as of now.

"We are in touch with others in Damascus and if they require, the Indian embassy will give them a helping hand. We have 3,000 people in Lebanon, about 1,000 people in UNDOF and UNIFIL. We have issued several advisories to stay in touch with our embassies. If tomorrow there is any need for evacuation, we will do that. But, as of now, nothing of that sort is in pipeline. In Israel, we have 32,000 Indian nationals who are working there and the Indian embassy is in touch with them for their welfare. So far there are no evacuation plans from any other country," he said. (ANI)

