New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Prabowo Subianto, the President of Indonesia, will grace the India's 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartvya Path in the national capital on Sunday.

The 76th Republic Day celebrations will also see Indonesia's Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta, a 190-member ensemble band from the Indonesian Military Academy (Akmil), that embodies discipline and military tradition. This unique blend of military music and noble values reflects the spirit and honour of the academy, the statement noted.

The name 'Canka Lokananta,' carries profound meaning. "Canka" originates from Sanskrit, meaning trumpet, while "Lokananta" refers to heavenly sound. The harmonious melodies and synchronized movements instil discipline, teamwork, and a sense of responsibility in cadets. Beyond ceremonial performances, the band, comprising several musical instruments, including snare drums, tenor drums, bass drums, bellyras, trombones, trumpets, and flutes, serves as a platform for showcasing the academy's excellence to the public. Both the Marching Contingent and the Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta serve as powerful symbols of Indonesian national unity, military prowess, and the unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation's sovereignty,the statement said.

The Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) will showcase their discipline and national pride through their Marching Contingent. The Marching Contingent, comprising 152 personnel from all branches of the TNI, exemplifies unity and strength. Clad in honour guard uniforms, the contingent performs precise marching movements during parades, demonstrating military readiness and national cohesion. These parades, a longstanding tradition, occur at significant events like Independence Day and TNI anniversaries, fostering a strong sense of national identity, the statement observed.

The Marching Contingent also serves as a symbol of Indonesian national unity. The formation includes personnel from all branches of the armed forces--the Army, Navy, and Air Force--marching in unison. This represents the spirit of "Bhinneka Tunggal Ika" (Unity in Diversity), where differences in cultural, ethnic, and religious backgrounds blend into one solid entity committed to preserving the Indonesia's integrity. Meticulous training ensures flawless execution, with synchronized steps, perfect timing, and swift command execution. The formations often incorporate national symbols like the Garuda emblem and the Indonesian flag, further emphasizing national pride.

Having led the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), which he had founded in 2008, to a historic victory in the 2024 presidential election, President Prabowo assumed office as Indonesia's eighth President on October 20, 2024, the statement said.

President Prabowo was born in October 1951 in Jakarta, Indonesia. A graduate of the Indonesian Military Academy in 1974, he rose through the ranks of the armed forces, holding significant leadership positions, including Commander of the Special Forces (Kopassus) and the Army Strategic Reserve Command (KOSTRAD). Transitioning from his distinguished military career, he entered politics and built his reputation as a leader advocating for national development and social welfare, the statement observed.

As President, Prabowo has prioritized key issues such as anti-corruption, renewable energy, and social welfare programs, including free nutritious meals for school children and pregnant women. (ANI)

