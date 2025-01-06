Tel Aviv [Israel], January 6 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Transportation has approved the advancement of a plan to establish three advanced transportation terminals in the Haifa area and Northern districts. They will be located in the following cities: Ma'alot Tarshiha, Kfar Kana, and Harish.

The new facilities include an integrated terminal in Ma'alot Tarshiha. The terminal will serve 3 urban lines, 6 regional lines and 7 intercity lines. The facility will include an overnight parking lot with 110 bus parking spaces including charging stations, as part of the transition to green public transportation.

The Kfar Kana terminal will be built in the northern industrial area of the settlement and will serve as an operational terminal, without passenger activity. The facility will serve 7 urban and regional lines in the Nazareth area.

A new terminal will also be built in Harish for the developing city. The facility will serve both the existing urban and regional lines and the new lines planned in the area.

Last year, 853 million trips were made in Israel on public transportation, of which 740 million, or 87%, were on buses. The plan is based on the assumption that even after the mass transportation systems currently being established and planned, such as the light rail and metro, are operational, buses will continue to serve as the most significant layer of public transportation. (ANI/TPS)

