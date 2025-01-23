New York, Jan 23 (AP) Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said he believes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington to meet newly-elected US President Donald Trump "in a few weeks".

He told a briefing for invited reporters on Wednesday, "I'm sure he would be one of the first foreign leaders invited to the White House."

Danon said he expects their discussions to include the current ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and the release of hostages taken during Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack in southern Israel.

Israel President Isaac Herzog will be coming to the United Nations next Monday to attend the UN commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking the January 27, 1945, liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp 80 years ago, Danon said.

He will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (AP)

