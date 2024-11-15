New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday extended his felicitations to the government and people of State of Palestine on their Declaration of Independence Day.

He said India is committed to developmental partnership and long-standing friendship with Paliestine.

Also Read | New York Shocker: Man Fraudulently Takes Life Insurance Policies on Sex Worker's Name, Brutally Kills and Dismembers Her Body After Watching Dexter.

"Warm felicitation to the Government and people of State of Palestine on their Declaration of Independence Day. Committed to deepening our developmental partnership and long-standing friendship," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The post said India supplied 30 tons of medical supplies comprising essential life-saving and anti-cancer drugs to Palestine in October this year.

Also Read | Princess Yuriko Dies: Oldest Member of Japanese Imperial Family and Great-Aunt of Emperor Naruhito, Princess Yuriko Passes Away at Age of 101 in Tokyo Hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas in September this year on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future in New York.

Prime Minister had expressed deep concern at the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza and the deteriorating security situation in the region and reaffirmed India's unwavering support to the people of Palestine, including continued humanitarian assistance.

The Prime Minister reiterated India's time-tested principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue, and called for ceasefire, release of hostages and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He stressed that only a two State solution will deliver enduring peace and stability in the region. Recalling that India was one of the first countries to recognize Palestine, he conveyed India's continued support to Palestine membership of the UN.

The two leaders held constructive discussion on various facets of India-Palestine bilateral relations, including India's support to Palestine at the United Nations and ongoing assistance and support to Palestine in the field of education, health, and other capacity building efforts. Both leaders had reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen India-Palestine bilateral relations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)