New Delhi, July 27: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo and discussed ways to strengthen time tested partnership between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said he had a "good" conversation with Omamo.

EAM S Jaishankar's Tweet

A good conversation with FM Raychelle Omamo of Kenya. Glad to cooperate in meeting the #COVID19 challenge. Discussed strengthening our time-tested partnership. Looking forward to working together in the #UNSC. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 27, 2020

"A good conversation with FM Raychelle Omamo of Kenya. Glad to cooperate in meeting the COVID-19 challenge. Discussed strengthening our time-tested partnership. Looking forward to working together in the UNSC," Jaishankar tweeted.

