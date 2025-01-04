New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Jayant N Khobragade, who is India's Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Poland.

Khobragade is an IFS officer of the 1995 batch.

Also Read | Lionel Messi to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Highest Civilian Honour, From US President Joe Biden.

"Jayant N Khobragade (IFS: 1995), presently Ambassador of India to ASEAN, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Poland," the MEA said in a release.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

Also Read | US President-Elect Donald Trump Announces Fox News Anchor Tammy Bruce as US State Department Spokesperson.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)