World News | Jittery Pakistan Claims India to Strike in 24 Hours, Sharif Pleads for UN Intervention

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 30 (ANI): Faced with mounting global pressure, a jittery Pakistan leadership has resorted to accusations against India following the deadly Pahalgam incident that killed 26 people.

In a bid to divert attention from its failure to curb terrorism, the Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, has issued a statement claiming that Pakistan has "credible intelligence" suggesting India plans to launch military action against the nation within the next 24-36 hours.

Also Read | India Pakistan War Imminent? Pak Information Minister Attaullah Tarar Warns of Indian Military Strike in 24-36 Hours, Citing ‘Credible Intelligence’ (Watch Video).

In a post on X, Tarar wrote, "Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident."

The post added, "Indian self-assumed hubris role of Judge, Jury and Executioner in the region is reckless and vehemently rejected. Pakistan has been the victim of terrorism itself and truly understands the pain of this scourge. We have always condemned it in all its forms and manifestations anywhere in the world. Being a responsible state, Pakistan offered a credible, transparent, and independent investigation by a neutral commission of experts, which was heartily welcomed. Unfortunately, rather than pursuing the path of reason, India has apparently decided to tread the dangerous path of irrationality and confrontation, which will have catastrophic consequences for the entire region and beyond."

Also Read | ‘Children Being Bombed is Never Right’: ‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Defends Her Palestine Stance, Also Speaks in Support of Trans Rights.

In another instance, Pakistan's foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, stated in the National Assembly that it was under Pakistan pressure that the name of the resistance forum (TRF), a Lashkar offshoot, was deleted from the UNSC statement on Pahalgam, proving once again Pakistan's tacit support to terror operatives.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and pleaded for a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

"Had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. I reaffirmed Pakistan's condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, rejected baseless Indian accusations, and called for a transparent and neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident...Pakistan remains committed to peace, but will defend its sovereignty with full force if challenged," Sharif wrote on X on Tuesday.

The statements come after India took decisive action against Pakistan after the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)