Washington, Jan 11 (AP) Rudy Giuliani was found in contempt of court Friday for continuing to spread lies about two former Georgia election workers after a jury awarded the women a USD 148 million defamation judgment.

US District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, DC, is the second federal judge this week to find the former New York City mayor in contempt of court.

Howell found Giuliani violated court orders barring him from defaming Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman. She ordered him to review trial testimony and other materials from the case, and warned him that future violations could result in possible jail time.

Moss and Freeman sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation for falsely accusing them of committing election fraud in connection with the 2020 election. His lies upended their lives with racist threats and harassment.

Shortly before the hearing began, Giuliani slammed the judge in a social media post, calling her “bloodthirsty” and biased against him and the proceeding a “hypocritical waste of time.” (AP)

