Osaka [Japan], January 31 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while being seated in a bullet train in Japan, expressed that he was satisfied by the way Japanese investors have viewed the state from an investment point of view.

Yadav, while speaking to ANI, said that this visit was a fruitful one and emphasised that it would be beneficial for the youth of Madhya Pradesh in terms of employment.

Also Read | Brazil's Luiz Lula da Silva Warns of Retaliation After US President Donald Trump's Tariff Threat on BRICS Nations, Says 'Seek Relationship Based on Mutual Respect'.

"When I came to Japan, I was thinking that this is our first visit, what will be the experience from the investors' point of view. But I am satisfied with the way Japanese investors have shown interest in Madhya Pradesh, there are many investors who were waiting for our visit, and they expressed their desire to come to Madhya Pradesh, this visit of ours will be very beneficial for our youth of Madhya Pradesh in terms of employment... All the investors who were already investing, be it Panasonic or Bridgestone, they also said that we will come and do bigger work with you," he said.

Yadav said that in the changing political climate under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the companies agreed to invest in Madhya Pradesh. The companies which were already working in Madhya Pradesh decided to expand their business, and new companies decided to join them.

Also Read | Washington Plane Crash: 3 of 67 Victims of Tragic Accident Had Russian Passports, Identity of 4th Being Verified, Says Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Look, we had set different stages of the journey. I am satisfied that we talked to all companies, from Panasonic to Bridgestone, companies that are already working with Madhya Pradesh, must expand their trade and new businesses must join them. There is a good scope for them to motivate them to invest in new scopes based on the way they see the relationship with us. I am satisfied that when Chief Ministers visit their campus, usually these multinational companies and their original owners or directors do not visit many countries. They stay in their headquarters. But we came to his headquarters and told them about the benefits of joining us, and how it would be beneficial for them to team up with us, given the changing political climate of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The situation of our geography is so good that if they make any product, they will benefit from connecting it inside the country as well as outside the country. Based on this, all the investors who were already investing, be it Panasonic or Bridgestone. They also said that after coming, we will do more work with you. He personally thanked me for the fact that we met you or the government. And new investors have also been found, who are taking huge profits," he said.

A seemingly satisfied Yadav further told ANI that usually, people find Japanese investors difficult to convince because they do a lot of background checks. But, when he talked about investing in MP, the investors assured him of their support.

"I assume that everyone we talked to wants to join India, they want to join Madhya Pradesh and as big as the UK we went on this tour or visited Germany. There was a response there, but the trend of Japan is generally believed that Japanese people are not prepared very quickly. They find it very difficult. They do a lot of research and study about their plans. He made up his mind for a long time, but I felt that he was prepared quickly for our plans and while studying the future, he has seen all his possibilities in Madhya Pradesh. Like the readymade garments, he said that I have already come with information about Madhya Pradesh and I am satisfied that their company will invest there now and we are mentally prepared for that. And at the same time, many other agencies, which have done research in many cases, be it for health or education or research centers, such big players from all sectors want to come to us," he said.

Yadav was on a four-day visit to Japan from January 28-31, seeking investment opportunities and inviting industrialists to the Global Investors Summit (GIS) to be held in Bhopal on February 24-25. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)