New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): N Nandakumar, presently serving as Consul General, Consulate General of India has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Mali, The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

"N Nandakumar (IFS: 2007), presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, Shanghai, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Mali," the MEA said in a statement.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

