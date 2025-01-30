Cape Canaveral, Jan 30 (AP) NASA's two stuck astronauts took their first spacewalk together Thursday, exiting the International Space Station almost eight months after moving in.

Indian-origin commander Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore floated out to perform maintenance work and wipe the station's exterior for evidence of any microbes that might still be alive after launching from Earth and escaping through vents.

Also Read | UK Shocker: Caernarfon Woman Sends Farting Videos To Harass Boyfriend’s Ex Amid Their Ongoing Dispute About Child Contact, Fined and Hit With Restraining Order.

“Here we go,” Wilmore said as he emerged 420 kilometres above Spain.

The pair expected to stay just a week when they arrived at the space station last June. But their brand new ride, Boeing's Starliner capsule, encountered so much trouble that NASA decided to return it empty.

Also Read | Washington Plane Crash Death Toll: 67 Confirmed Dead in Collison Between American Airlines Flight 5342 and US Military Helicopter.

That left the two test pilots, both retired Navy captains, in orbit until SpaceX can bring them home. That won't happen until late March or early April, extending their mission to 10 months because of a SpaceX delay in launching their replacements.

Williams performed a spacewalk two weeks ago with another NASA astronaut. It marked Wilmore's first time outside this trip. Both racked up spacewalks during previous space station stays. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)