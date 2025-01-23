Warsaw (Poland), Jan 23 (AP) A coal miner has died following a fire at a colliery in southern Poland, hospital authorities said Thursday.

The victim was among 16 miners hurt at the Knurow-Szczyglowice colliery Wednesday when methane ignited some 850 metres (2,800 feet) below ground level.

Also Read | Malaysia: 8-Year-Old Boy Loses Permanent Vision Due to Poor Diet, Diagnosed With Optic Atrophy; Here's How to Avoid It.

Nine workers suffered severe burns and were taken to a specialist unit at a hospital in Siemianowice Slaskie. Five others were taken to other hospitals.

Wojciech Smetek, a spokesman for the Siemianowice Slaskie hospital, said one of the miners has died.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Announces First Phase of Tariffs on Chinese Imports, Likely To Be Implemented Next Week.

Investigators were seeking to determine the cause of the blaze.

Methane in Poland's coal mines has led to occasional fires and deadly explosions. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)