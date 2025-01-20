Islamabad [Pakistan], January 20 (ANI): Pakistan government has decided against forming judicial commission to investigate May 9 2023 violene, which erupted after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

PTI has been demanding the formation of judicial commission to probe the violence, they had handed a written demand to the government during their third round of talks.

As per ARY News sources, Pakistan government has prepared a reply against PTI's demand.

"Judicial commission cannot be formed on under trial cases," the govt committee reply read, as per ARY News sources.

"Challans in the May 9 riot cases have been submitted and there is no political prisoner in Pakistan", the answer finalsied by the government for PTI read.

Pakistan government will hand the rely to PTI during fourth round of talks, ARY News sources added.

Earlier, PTI has set a deadline for the Pakistani government to establish an impartial judicial commission by January 31 to investigate the events of May 9 2023.

PTI has warned that the peace talks will not move forward unless this demand is met, The Express Tribune reported on January 13.

A member of PTI's Negotiation Committee, Sahibzada Hamid Raza made the statement after meeting PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail and said, "The government now holds the responsibility. We have already shown significant flexibility," as quoted by The Express Tribune.

Raza emphasised that the government must come prepared for the next meeting with a concrete plan to form the judicial commission.

"We are not asking for a commission with judges of our choice, but for the most senior judges of the Supreme Court who can conduct an investigation and identify those responsible for both incidents," he said, as quoted by The Express Tribune.

Violent clashes erupted in Pakistan after Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023. The protests were held in remote and major cities as PTI workers were angry over the arrest of the party founder, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including the Corps Commander's house in Lahore, were attacked during the protests held by PTI workers. Notably, Imran Khan is named as the main accused in the May 9 riots case. (ANI)

