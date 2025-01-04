Balochistan [Pakistan], January 4 (ANI): Leading Baloch Human Rights Body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee on Saturday highlighted how protesting Baloch families were attacked by "state-backed individuals".

In a post on X, the BYC shared, "The protesting families of Zaman Baloch and Abul Hassan Baloch were attacked today by state-backed individuals. These individuals drove a car into the protesting families, resulting in the critical injury of Jhanzab Baloch, a minor. Jhanzab is now being shifted to Karachi for treatment. This brutal incident is an utterly disgraceful act by the state and its puppet civil administration."

"Abul Hassan and Zaman Baloch were detained by the notorious drug lord Hoothman Baloch on December 17, 2024. The following day, their families held a detailed press conference. Shamefully, after more than two weeks, the CTD charged them with fabricated and baseless FIRs. Despite registering these false charges, the detained individuals have yet to be presented before any court", the post added.

The BYC noted that the families were deeply concerned about their wellbeing, as incidents of enforced disappearances, killings, and the dumping of Baloch individuals are escalating daily.

"The BYC urges the people of Kech to stand in solidarity with these protesting families, who are enduring the worst atrocities at the hands of the forces and Hoothman", the post concluded.

Notably, the wave of protests across Balochistan reflects the people's demand for their basic right to live freely on their own land. Despite decades of systemic neglect, enforced disappearances, and state-sponsored violence, the Pakistani government has shown little willingness to address the grievances of the Baloch people.

Activists and human rights organizations have long accused Pakistan of perpetrating a silent genocide in Balochistan. The region's rich natural resources have been exploited for decades, while its people are subjected to extreme poverty, displacement, and suppression.

The international community must take note of the dire situation in Balochistan, where human rights violations are a daily reality. As protests intensify, Pakistan faces growing scrutiny for its actions in the province, which starkly contrast with its claims of upholding democracy and the rule of law.

Balochistan's struggle for justice and autonomy remains a glaring indictment of Pakistan's oppressive policies and a rallying cry for global intervention. (ANI)

