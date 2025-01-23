Islamabad [Pakistan], January 23 (ANI): The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has expressed frustration with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for excluding them from key decisions, as reported by ARY News on Wednesday, citing sources.

The PPP had raised concerns over being sidelined, especially with their lawmakers in Punjab and at the federal level, with the recent canal issue further intensifying tensions between the two parties, ARY News reported.

The disruption of the Pakistan National Assembly's quorum was seen as a deliberate move by the PPP to signal its discontent. Party insiders claim PPP leaders are frustrated with the lack of consultation on important national matters, as reported by ARY News.

A key point of disagreement is the proposal to draw a link canal from the Indus River, which has sparked concerns within PPP. The party is reportedly prepared to oppose the project by any means necessary, ARY News reported, citing sources.

PPP leaders have indicated their intent to meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss these issues, with reports suggesting PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto may hold crucial meetings in Islamabad later this week, as reported by ARY News.

Earlier, it was revealed that PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had collaborated to disrupt the National Assembly quorum during the ongoing session. The two parties had worked together with PTI halting its protest on PPP's instructions before pointing out the quorum issue, leading to a collective walkout, as reported by ARY News, citing sources.

Meanwhile, Pakistan government negotiation committee spokesperson Irfan Siddiqui has announced that government has not yet taken any decision regarding the establishment of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9 and November 26, The Express Tribune reported.

Siddiqui made the remarks while speaking to reporters after the first round of discussions held to discuss demands raised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI). Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chaired the meeting in his chamber.

Several lawmakers, including Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Aleem Khan, Salik Hussain, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Rana Sanaullah, Farooq Sattar, Ejaz ul Haq, and Khalid Magsi attended the meeting. (ANI)

