Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], January 31 (ANI): A Pakistan Army Major and a soldier were killed during a North Waziristan Intelligence Based Operation as the security forces gunned down six Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists also referred as Khwarij, ARY News reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted in Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Also Read | Washington Plane Crash: Donald Trump Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives, Calls It a 'Devastating Moment,' Vows To Push for Aviation Safety.

The troops got into a gunfight at the TTP's location and killed six terrorists while reporting 2 casualties - Major Hamza Israr, 29, and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, 26, ARY News reported.

The ISPR further said that the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Also Read | Cannabis in Excess Could Damage 'Working Memory', Say Researchers in US.

Earlier on January 24, Security forces successfully neutralised six terrorists attempting to infiltrate Balochistan's Zhob district from the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced

According to the ISPR, "On [the] night of 22/23 January, movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District." The term "khwarij" refers to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The statement added, "Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, six khwarij were sent to hell." Security forces also recovered a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives during the operation.

The ISPR reiterated Pakistan's longstanding demand that the interim Afghan government ensures effective border management on its side to prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities. "Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. The Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan," the statement said.

It also assured the public of the military's continued commitment to securing Pakistan's borders and combating terrorism. "Security Forces of Pakistan remain committed to secure its borders & eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country," it added.

The operation in Zhob is part of a broader effort to counter escalating terrorism in Pakistan. Earlier this week, the ISPR revealed that security forces had killed an Afghan national involved in terrorism in Zhob on January 11. The individual, identified as Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel from Paktika Province, Afghanistan, was handed over to Afghan officials after procedural formalities, reported Dawn. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)