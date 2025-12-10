New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underlined India's support for the early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan during a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as the two leaders discussed the situation in West Asia and reviewed broader strategic cooperation.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi and Netanyahu "exchanged views on the situation in West Asia," with the Indian leader reaffirming support for efforts "towards a just and durable peace in the region, including early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan."

The two leaders "expressed satisfaction at the continued momentum in India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening these ties for mutual benefit."

They also strongly "condemned terrorism, reiterating their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism "in all its forms and manifestations."

Both leaders agreed to remain in touch.

The conversation comes at a time when both nations continue to underscore their strong relationship. Israel and India share a deep strategic bond spanning defence, technology, agriculture, and intelligence cooperation.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu was considering a visit to India by the end of the year, but the trip was postponed over security concerns.

His office has since clarified that teams from both sides are already working to "coordinate a new visit date," stressing that the Israeli leader has "full confidence in India's security under PM Modi."

The post explained, "Israel's bond with India", and the relationship between the prime ministers of both nations is "very strong."

Netanyahu's last visit to India was in January 2018, marking only the second tour by an Israeli Prime Minister to the country.

In recent months, he has repeatedly emphasised the closeness between the two nations. After the Red Fort blast, the Israeli leader offered heartfelt condolences to India, calling both countries ancient civilisations rooted in "eternal truths."

"To our dear friend Narendra Modi and to the brave people of India: Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time," his office posted on X.

"India and Israel are ancient civilisations that stand on eternal truths. Terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls. The light of our nations will outshine the darkness of our enemies," it added. (ANI)

