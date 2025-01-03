Gilgit [PoGB] January 3 (ANI): Tensions in Hunza, Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), reached a boiling point on Thursday as locals took to the streets in Gulmit to protest the ongoing power crisis that has left the district in darkness for days, local media reported.

Angered by prolonged power outages, demonstrators blocked the Karakoram Highway (KKH) and raised slogans against the Gilgit administration.

The protesters accused authorities of deliberately depriving the district of its rightful share of electricity, causing significant disruption to daily life and severe hardship. The increasingly frequent and prolonged power outages have affected homes, businesses, and essential services, leaving residents frustrated and desperate for action, as reported by PoGB-based Pamir Times.

"The entire Hunza is facing the problem of load shedding, which is why we are protesting today. People from every background have joined the protest," a protestor said.

Locals allege that despite Hunza's strategic location and its importance as a major tourist destination, the district has routinely been ignored when it comes to power supply. Many believe the prolonged power shortages are a deliberate attempt to deprive the region of its basic rights.

The Karakoram Highway, which links Pakistan to China, was completely blocked by the demonstrators, causing significant disruptions to traffic and prompting calls for immediate intervention from the authorities. Although some vehicles were allowed to pass through, most remained stranded as protesters refused to clear the road.

"This is not the first time we've protested against load shedding. We've protested many times, and every time we protest, electricity is restored temporarily. But soon, the same problem arises again. It's sad that in the 21st century, we are still protesting for electricity, and all we get is half an hour of power. Despite this, we continue to receive high electricity bills," another protester added.

The local infrastructure in PoGB is not equipped to meet the growing demand for electricity, and there is inadequate integration with the national grid, making it difficult to import power from other regions.

The problem is further exacerbated by the lack of financial resources and investment from both the federal and regional governments, hindering the implementation of long-term solutions. As a result, load shedding continues to disrupt daily life, economic activities, and the tourism industry, which is crucial for the region's economy.

Despite the potential for renewable energy sources, such as solar and micro-hydropower, progress in addressing the issue remains slow due to logistical and financial constraints, according to Pamir Times. (ANI)

