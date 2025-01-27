Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Sikyong Penpa Tsering, leader of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), addressed a large gathering at the Miao Choepheling Tibetan Settlement in Itanagar, emphasising the persistent oppression faced by Tibetans under Chinese rule, as reported by Tibet.net.

During his visit to the settlement, Sikyong stressed the urgency for the Tibetan exile community to preserve their culture, language, and identity amidst China's continuous efforts to erase them, Tibet.net reported. He highlighted how China's policies in Tibet have led to widespread cultural suppression, with systematic attempts to eradicate Tibetans' language, religion, and traditions.

Also Read | Optiemus Joins TP-Link: Indian Electronics Firm OEL Joins US-Based Global Brand To Boost 'Make in India' Initiative, Manufacture Products in India.

Sikyong urged Tibetans, especially the youth, to prioritise learning the Tibetan language and understanding their rich history to resist cultural assimilation. "The struggle to protect Tibet's identity is not just political; it is deeply cultural," he said, emphasising the critical role of maintaining a strong sense of Tibetan heritage while living in exile.

He also celebrated recent international progress, including the passing of US legislation supporting Tibet, describing it as a significant step in countering China's aggression. However, he cautioned that much work remains to be done and called on Tibetans to continue advocating for greater global awareness of China's oppressive policies, as reported by Tibet.net.

Also Read | Jeju Air Plane Crash Probe: South Korean Plane Crash Report Says Bird Remains Belonging to 'Baikal Teals' Were Found in Engines, but No Cause Yet Revealed.

In his speech, Sikyong highlighted the importance of strengthening the administration within the CTA. He outlined initiatives such as digitising important Tibetan documents and establishing a Buddhist digital library to better support Tibetans globally in their ongoing struggle for freedom and cultural preservation.

Echoing the sentiments of the Dalai Lama, Sikyong reiterated that Tibet's future would be shaped by the principles of unity, non-violence, and the resilience of the Tibetan people in the face of China's ongoing repression.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering also participated in the 76th Republic Day celebrations of the Miao sub-division as the Guest of Honour, alongside R D Thungon, the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tibet.net reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)