Tandianwala [Pakistan], December 28 (ANI): At least six people, including women and children, died and three others were injured in a car accident caused by dense fog at Tandianwala in Pakistan's Punjab, Ary News reported.

The accident occurred when a car, travelling from Lahore to Tandianwala, collided with a sugarcane-loaded tractor-trolley in a suburban area.

The victims, members of the same family, included children aged between 3 to 6 years. The three injured family members were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police said that the family belongs to Lahore and was travelling to Tandlianwala after exiting the motorway, Ary News reported.

The police have confiscated the tractor trolley, though the driver fled the scene. Authorities have launched an investigation, and a case has been registered against the fleeing driver.

Earlier, Pakistan's Motorway Police shut down different sections of highway routes namely M-2, M-3 and M-4 for all kinds of traffic due to dense fog which engulfed the area in the wee hours of Tuesday. (ANI)

