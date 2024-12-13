New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Subhash Prasad Gupta, currently serving as the Ambassador of India to Suriname, has been concurrently appointed as the High Commissioner of India to Saint Lucia.

Gupta is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 2006 batch.

Also Read | Topless Women Protesting Ukraine War Detained for Vandalising Sculpture Near UN Building in Geneva (See Pics).

"Subhash Prasad Gupta (IFS:2006), presently Ambassador of India to Republic of Suriname, has been concurrently accredited as the High Commissioner of India to Saint Lucia, with residence in Paramaribo," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," it added.

Also Read | Same-Sex Marriage in Japan: Ban on Recognising Gay Marriage Is Unconstitutional, Court Finds; Here's What To Know.

Earlier in October, Gupta was concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with residence in Paramaribo, the MEA had said.

In July this year, Gupta was appointed as India's next Ambassador to Suriname.

Notably, India and St. Lucia enjoy cordial bilateral relations, actively cooperating in international organizations like the United Nations, Commonwealth, and Non-AlignedMovement (NAM) as well as other multilateral platforms, according to Ministry of External Affairs.

The bilateral ties have sustained momentum through exchange of high-level visits. In April 2018, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of St. Lucia held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussing bilateral relations and mutual interests. In 2019, Prime Minister Modi announced a USD14 million grant and a USD150 million Line of Credit for projects related to solar energy, renewable energy, and climate change for Caricom member states including for St. Lucia during the India-CariCom Meet of Heads of State/Government.

Earlier in 2015, former Prime Minister Dr. KennyAnthony met with PM Modi during the UNGA meeting, discussing bilateral relations and shared concerns. In September 2024, on the Margins of 79th UNGA, EAM S Jaishankar met Saint Lucia Foreign Minister Alva Baptiste. On August 17, 2024, Shawn A. Edward, Minister of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training of St. Lucia took part in the Education Ministers' Session of the 3rd Voice of the Global South Summit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)