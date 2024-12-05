Beirut, Dec 5 (AP) The Syrian army says it has withdrawn from the central city of Hama after insurgents broke through its defences, in another setback for President Bashar Assad.

The announcement Thursday came hours after opposition fighters said they had entered the city and were marching toward the centre.

The Syrian army said it redeployed from Hama and took positions outside the city to protect the lives of civilians.

The capture of Hama, Syria's fourth largest city, is another blow for Assad days after insurgents captured much of the northern city of Aleppo, the country's largest city. (AP)

