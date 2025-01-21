Washington, Jan 21 (AP) Donald Trump issued pardons for participants in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, one of his first acts after being sworn in as the country's 47th president on Monday.

The pardons fulfil Trump's promise to release supporters who tried to help him overturn his election defeat to Joe Biden four years ago.

"These are the hostages," he said while signing the paperwork in the Oval Office. (AP)

