The UAE National Orchestra, established under Abdullah bin Zayed's patronage, aims to unite and inspire through music. (Photo: WAM)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 13 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the "UAE National Orchestra" was established to reflect the country's ongoing commitment to developing the arts, recognising their role in shaping the cultural identity of society and fostering unity among its people.

The UAE National Orchestra will showcase the country's rich artistic diversity, blending traditional Emirati musical heritage with contemporary styles from around the world.

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State and Chairperson of the UAE National Orchestra Board, is leading efforts to enhance the country's music sector, support emerging talent, and elevate music and the arts as a universal language that bridges cultures globally.

The Board of Directors comprises distinguished figures and experts in cultural, artistic and academic fields, including Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi; Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President; Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation; Samira Murshid Al Rumaithi, Secretary-General of the Presidential Protocol and Strategic Narrative; Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation; Hamad Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director-General of the National Projects Office; Ali Obaid Al Hefaiti, Director-General of Fujairah Fine Arts Academy; Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42; and Artist Naseer Shamma, Founder of the Arab Oud House and UNESCO Artist for Peace.

Al Kaabi emphasised that establishing the UAE National Orchestra reinforces the leadership's dedication to developing the arts, which play a pivotal role in promoting cultural and human values, acting as a marker of societal progress and fostering tolerance and coexistence.

"Through the UAE National Orchestra, we aim to enhance and showcase our local culture and arts, building bridges of communication with other world cultures. The orchestra will be a source of inspiration and a driving force in both local and global communities, reaffirming our commitment to supporting creativity and artistic excellence," she noted.

The National Orchestra will soon conduct auditions for musicians and singers who wish to join this ambitious initiative. The auditions are open to musicians from all artistic backgrounds and will focus on nurturing Emirati talents. Artists selected will be offered full-time employment with competitive incentives and benefits.

Interested musicians and artists can apply through the official website, www.uaenationalorchestra.ae, by submitting their application along with a recorded sample of their musical talent. The deadline for applications is 26th January 2025. (ANI/WAM)

