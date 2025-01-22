United Nations, Jan 22 (AP) The United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Gaza said Tuesday trucks from the UN, aid groups, governments and the private sector are arriving and no major looting has been reported -- just a few minor incidents.

Nearly 900 trucks of aid entered Gaza on the third day of the ceasefire on Tuesday, the United Nations said. That's significantly higher than the 600 trucks called for in the deal.

Muhannad Hadi, who returned to Jerusalem from Gaza on Tuesday afternoon, told UN reporters by video that it was one of the happiest days of his 35-year humanitarian career to see Palestinians in the streets looking ahead with hope, some heading home and some starting to clean up the roads.

In his talks with families at a communal kitchen run by the UN World Food Programme and elsewhere, he said, they all told him they need humanitarian assistance but want to go home, to work and earn money.

"They don't like the fact that they have been depending on humanitarian aid," Hadi said.

Palestinians talked about resuming education for their children and about the need for shelter, blankets and new clothes for women who have been wearing the same clothes for more than a year. He said a shipment of tents is expected in the coming days.

Hadi, who is also the deputy UN coordinator for the Middle East peace process, said the UN hopes to start "early recovery" programmes, beginning with cash-for-work removing the tons of rubble in Gaza.

But he said the UN must make sure the banking system is operating and electricity is back, stressing the critical role of UN member states and the private sector in early recovery.

Hadi said lawlessness and looting happen in any war situation but with the ceasefire in Gaza, the UN is hoping for a restoration of law and order, as he stressed that the minor incidents reported were not by organised criminals who looted UN convoys during the war.

Since the ceasefire, he said some kids jumped on some trucks trying to take a food basket, and some other people tried to take bottled water.

"And hopefully, within a few days, this will all disappear once the people of Gaza realise that we will have aid, enough for everybody."

Hadi also said there are logistical challenges now, including trying to move trucks on roads which are destroyed and where people are also travelling.

"They know that their houses are destroyed. But all of them simply told me that if I get a tent, I'll go back there and I'll live on top of the rubble in my place of origin," he said. (AP)

