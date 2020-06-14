Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | Vande Bharat Flight with 231 Indians Takes off from Nigeria for Mumbai

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 05:32 AM IST
World News | Vande Bharat Flight with 231 Indians Takes off from Nigeria for Mumbai
World. (File Image)

Abuja [Nigeria], June 14 (ANI): An Air Indian flight under Vande Bharat Mission took off from Nigeria on Saturday with 231 stranded Indians for Mumbai.

The flight is the first one of four flights to Mumbai under Vande Bharat Mission from Nigeria.

Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccine: AstraZeneca Awarded Deal to Supply Europe With 400 Million Doses by 2020-End.

"Seeing off 231 passengers of the AI 1906 LOS-BOM flight today, the first of four flights to Mumbai under #VandeBharatMission from Nigeria," Indian embassy in Nigeria tweeted.

'Vande Bharat' mission is a Government of India's initiative to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain COVID-19 spread.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

A total of 1,65,375 people have returned, including 29,034 migrant workers under Vande Bharat Mission as of Thursday, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The third phase of the exercise began on June 11 and continue till June 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

