Jeep India officially unveiled the new 2021 Jeep Compass in the country. The new SUV has been engineered to endure the harshest conditions and is pretty similar to the one that was showcased at the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show in China last year. The Compass is equipped with frequency sensitive damping shocks, a feature most commonly found only in high-performance race cars. Bookings of new Compass will commence very soon, probably towards the end of this month and it is expected to be launched next month. 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift to Be Unveiled Today, Watch LIVE Streaming of the Event Here.

The exterior of the new compass exudes refinement, grace and strength. It gets a new body colour option, tweaked seven-slat grille, new full-LED headlights, new alloy wheels and new LED taillights. Rear and front bumpers have been changed along with a wide honeycomb mesh air dam that gives the new Compass a more masculine appeal.

2021 Jeep Compass (Photo Credits: Jeep India)

Mechanically, the new SUV retains the existing BS6's engine units i.e. a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, multi-air petrol engine paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, multi-jet diesel engine coupled with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 1.4-litre engine produces a power of 163PS whereas the diesel engine generates 170PS.

What has changed significantly in the new Compass is its interior. It comes with an integrated premium console, wireless phone charger, a 10.25 digital cluster, a 10.1-inch HD display powered by Uconnect 5 system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, redesigned steering wheel with a new Jeep badge, an 8-way power-adjustable seats for driver and front passenger, updated switches, a Jeep Life mobile app that guides during trips and offer location services.

The Jeep Compass comes with 50+ safety and security features. It is equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control, brake lock differential, ready alert braking, hill hold, hill descent control, select rain 4x4 capability & more. Other features include a 360-degree camera system to provide an all-round view eliminating all blind spots, cruise control and auto-hold feature to reduce foot fatigue. Coming to the pricing, the new Jeep Compass is likely to be priced between Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Compass will rival the likes of Volkswagen T-Roc, Skoda Karoq, 2020 Tata Harrier and MG Hector Facelift.

