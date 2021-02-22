Tata Motors Cars officially launched the new 2021 Safari SUV in India from Rs 14.69 (ex-showroom). The new Safari is a 3-row version of the Tata Harrier and was revealed in the country on January 26, 2021. The bookings of the new SUV are opened since February 4, 2021 via all authorised dealership. The Safari is Tata's second product based on the Omega Arch Architecture, derived from the legendary Land Rover's D8 platform. 2021 Tata Safari SUV Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

The company also introduced the Adventure Edition Safari which will be available in a distinct Mystic Green shade. The exterior of Adventure Edition Safari offers a stunning combination of Piano Black and Granite Black finsihes across the front grille and roof. The new SUV comes in six variants - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+, the XZ+ variant comes with 6/7-seater.

2021 Tata Safari (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

The Safari is all set to rule the Indian roads again. Get ready to #ReclaimYourLife. Join us to witness it LIVE. https://t.co/yjquTjTvXV — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) February 22, 2021

The new Safari sports a signature grille with the tri-arrow chrome motif, LED DRLs with turn indicators, signature-style twin light LED taillights, 18-inch alloy wheels and shark fin antenna. The new car comes in three shades - Daytona Grey, Royale Blue and Orcus White. Under the bonet, there is a Kryotec 2.0 turbocharged diesel engine that produces 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of peak torque coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed AT transmission.

2021 Tata Safari (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

On the inside, the 2021 Safari comes loaded with an advanced level of infotainment and connectivity. It gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an HD resolution display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Moreover, it features 9 JBL speakers with audio system, 7-inch cluster instrument with coloured TFT display amd more.

Here are the variant-wise prices of 2021 Safari SUV:

Variants Manual Automatic XE 14.69 lakh XM 16.00 lakh 17.25 lakh XT 17.45 lakh XT+ 18.25 lakh XZ 19.15 lakh 20.40 lakh XZ+ 19.99 lakh 21.25 lakh

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2021 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).