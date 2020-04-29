BS6 Mahindra XUV500 SUV Officially Launched; Priced in India at Rs 13.20 Lakh

BS6 Mahindra XUV500 Launched (Photo Credits: Mahindra)

After launching the new BS6 versions of the Scorpio and KUV100 NXT, the Indian UV manufacturer has finally announced the prices for the BS6 XUV500 SUV for the Indian market. The company has already revealed prices for the SUV on the official website. And, the customers can book the new XUV500 online with a down payment of Rs 5,000. According to the prices listed on the website, the SUV gets a starting price of Rs 13.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). BS6 Mahindra Scorpio SUV Launched; Priced in India at Rs 11.98 Lakh; Check Variants Prices, Features & Specifications.

It is important to note that the company has officially discontinued the AWD option and the entry-level W3 variant of the SUV. Moreover, the aesthetics and features of the SUV remain unchanged.

Also, the company hasn't revealed the prices for the automatic versions yet.

Coming to the mechanical front, the 2020 Mahindra XUV500 SUV comes powered by a BS6-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine. The unit is capable of making 153 bhp of maximum power at 3,750 rpm against 360 Nm of peak torque at 1,750-2,800 rpm. Presently, the BS6 XUV500 is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission only.

Talking about the prices, the base W5 variant of the SUV has been priced at Rs 13.19 lakh whereas the W7 variant costs 14.49 lakh. The W9 variant of the BS6 XUV500 SUV is priced at Rs 16.19 lakh. The top-end model of the SUV retails at Rs 17.69 lakh (All Prices Ex-showroom Delhi).