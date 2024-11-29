New Delhi, November 29: December 2024 is set to offer new car and bike launches. Several cars will be launched in December 2024. Among the vehicles making their debut is the Honda Amaze Facelift. The Kia Syros may hit the market. Additionally, Jaguar will unveil its electric 4-Door GT.

In November, India's automobile market saw new launches across car and bike segments. Audi unveiled the Q7 Facelift. The new Audi Q7 Facelift offers enhanced luxury and advanced technology. Mahindra launched its electric SUVs, the Mahindra XUV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e. Maruti Suzuki also introduced the Dzire 2024, combined with new styling with improved features. Ola Electric in the EV two-wheeler segment, launched the S1 Z, S1 Z Plus, Gig, and Gig Plus, each with features suitable to a variety of riders. Mahindra XEV 9e, Mahindra BE 6e Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About New Electric SUVs From Mahindra.

List of Upcoming Car Launches in December 2024

December 2024 is set to be an eventful month for the auto industry with several anticipated car launches. Here is the list of upcoming models.

Honda Amaze Facelift

The Honda Amaze facelift is set to be launched on December 4, 2024, in India. The new model might include a pair of slim Dual-LED headlights that are expected to be positioned higher than in the previous version. The design of the daytime running lights appears to take inspiration from the Honda Elevate. The front bumper is likely to have a simple design, and there could be LED projector fog lights located at both ends. The new Honda Amaze facelift may feature a dual-tone colour scheme, combining beige and black. It is anticipated to have an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Kia Syros

The Kia Syros is anticipated to be released on December 19, 2024, in India. This new vehicle is likely to come equipped with all-LED headlights, including LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The design of these headlights may resemble those found on the Kia Carnival MPV. The Kia Syros is expected to provide customers with three different engine options. These options are likely to include a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. Audi Q7 Facelift Launched in India: From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About New Luxury SUV From Audi.

Jaguar Four-Door GT

Jaguar has recently shared a sneak peek of its new electric four-door GT on social media. The company has confirmed that the official reveal will take place on December 2, 2024, in Miami. The teaser image highlights the back section of this upcoming electric vehicle, which is designed according to Jaguar's new ‘Copy Nothing’ approach. The car may come with a roof that slopes down, which may give it a sporty coupe-like appearance, and it does not have a rear windshield. At the back, there is a grille with horizontal fins. Additionally, the wheel arches seem to be bulky.

