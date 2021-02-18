Brooklyn, New York – IRIS CRM is proud to announce a new integration, Fiserv Reporting for Payment Facilitators. Payment facilitators can now view their Fiserv portfolio’s deposits, adjustments, merchant account information, retrievals, and chargebacks from within their IRIS CRM site.

“Our goal at IRIS CRM is to provide the powerful tools that payment facilitators need to make the right decisions and grow their business,” said IRIS CRM founder and President Dimitri Akhrin. “Our new integration with Fiserv Reporting for Payment Facilitators ensures that payment facilitators have all of the metrics they need to succeed, right at their fingertips within IRIS CRM’s advanced reporting suite.”

Fiserv is a global financial services technology provider, offering payment processing and more for financial institutions, individuals, and businesses across the globe.

IRIS CRM’s Fiserv Reporting for Payment Facilitators integration provides convenient access to important Fiserv reporting data, incorporated into IRIS CRM’s advanced suite of reporting tools. Now payment facilitators can analyze Fiserv reporting data in conjunction with their other portfolio-wide metrics in order to make the best decisions for their business.

IRIS CRM also assists in many other areas of day-to-day payments industry operations such as lead management, TurboApp direct-to-processor merchant onboarding, merchant portfolio management, and residuals income calculations.

About IRIS CRM:

IRIS CRM is a leading merchant services CRM designed specifically for the unique needs and challenges of independent sales organizations (ISOs), payment facilitators, and their merchants. IRIS CRM provides reporting on more than 300,000 active merchants each month and offers ISOs the ability to handle all of their merchant acquisition, onboarding, support, and residual income calculations through a single platform. By automating and streamlining the most repetitive and time-consuming tasks performed by ISOs, IRIS CRM enables agents, support staff, and management to spend less time on manual processes and more time on generating new revenue.