New Delhi, December 31: Royal Enfield's upcoming motorcycle was spotted testing in Europe ahead of the launch. Social media posts shared details about the spy shots of this new motorcycle, which was Royal Enfield Himalayan 750; however, the source suggested that the bike was Royal Enfield Himalayan 650. The bike was spotted testing reportedly with a parallel-twin engine, causing confusion among netizens and experts about its actual name.

Ahead of the launch, Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 or Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spy shots were captured in Europe, showing clear design and details on the upcoming adventure touring motorcycle. The pictures showed a person driving a motorcycle with a revamped design featuring new elements and components. The RE Himalayan bike is expected to have a 750cc or 650cc engine. Hyundai Creta EV Launching in India at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January; Here’s Everything To Know About Expected Range, Battery Features and Specifications.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Spy Shots: What Do They Indicate - 750cc or 650cc Engine?

According to a report by MCNews, the upcoming motorcycle shots revealed that the new bodywork would make the bike more comfortable for long rides and touring. The testing mule pictures showed extra sensors and likely full-adjustable inverted forks. Further, the motorcycle has 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels and dual disc brakes on the front and rear sides.

The RE Himalayan 650 or 750 model spotted in Europe also carried a TFT instrument console along with an indicator for gear position. The report mentioned that the adventure tourer bike would likely be heavy, with 15 to 20 kilograms more than the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. According to the report, if this model were Himalayan 650, it would weigh around 215 kg. Car Launches in 2025: From Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to Tata Harrier EV and Xiaomi YU7, Check List of SUVs, EVs Coming Next Year.

The spy shot of the Himalayan bike also suggested that the tank size would likely be around 15 litres and may offer a range of up to 300 kilometres. The bike is expected to carry a 650cc engine similar to the other models like Interceptor 650 and Bear 650. The engine, likely generating 47 bhp maximum power and 57Nm of peak torque, could be mated with a six-speed gearbox. However, the other reports suggested the bike could have a larger 750cc engine, which may offer different specifications.

