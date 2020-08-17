Keturah Hamilton will be traveling to her home country of Jamaica to donate school supplies to the children. She will embark upon this humanitarian journey on August 13, 2020. A big part of Keturah’s giving heart comes from the seed sowed by her stepdad, Clarence Ffrench aka Spider, who was a giver and a protector.

The Keturah Hamilton Foundation will be providing over 100 school bags, plus books, pencils, pens, and other school stationery. The Foundation will also award scholarships to two children with outstanding grades, whose parents are struggling, to cover their back to school book lists. The event will be a fun filled day for the kids! It is always better to start in your own back yard!! We all can make a difference by changing one life at a time.