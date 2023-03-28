New Delhi, March 27 : Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra’s BS6 phase II or RDE compliant SUVs have been spotted testing ahead of their launch. The Mahindra XUV300 Turbo has been spied testing along with the XUV700 and the Scorpio N’s test prototypes, that were all testing the Indian road with BS6.2 E20 labels stuck on them.

This means that the XUV300 Turbo, XUV700 and Scorpio N will be coming in their RDE and 20% Ethanol fuel blend compliant forms. Read on to know more. Toyota SUVs for India: From FRONX-Based SUV-Coupe to Next-Gen Fortuner, Find Key Details of 3 Upcoming Models From the Japanese Auto Major.

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo, XUV700 and Scorpio N Caught Testing With RDE Compliant Engines:

The spied test mules of the Mahindra SUV trio were testing featuring the front grille with the older Mahindra logo. However, the alloy wheels flaunted the new logo. The test prototypes get an all-over white paint to cover up all the features of the car, while the red front bumper is a mismatch with the rest. April Car Launches in India: From Maruti Suzuki FRONX to Lamborghini Urus S, 5 New Cars Coming Next Month.

The spied Mahindra SUV test mules flaunted MSPT P-342 stickers, which indicates they’ve been already tested at Mahindra Proving Track. The “BS6.2 Gasoline” and “E20 fuel only” labels point out that these are the updated models to comply with the new emission norms. The BS6 Phase II will come into effect in a couple of days, that is on March 31, 2023.

Mahindra has recently hiked the price of its XUV300 petrol and turbo petrol variants starting at Rs15,000. The prices of the diesel variants of the SUV have been increased by up to Rs 22,000 for the top-end variant. The SUV along with its larger siblings is getting endowed with RDE-compliant engines, which are also ethanol blend fuel ready. This means that the SUV will have a further price hike. The Mahindra XUV300 competes with the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue in the subcompact SUV segment of India.

