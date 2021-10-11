MG Motor India has officially launched the Astor SUV today in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 9.78 lakh. Bookings for the SUV will commence on October 21, 2021, and it will be made available in 4 trim options - Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. The Astor SUV is expected to be delivered by next month due to the semi-conductor chip shortage. Morris Garages aims to deliver around 5,000 units of Astor by the end of this year.

The MG Astor SUV's built is inspired by the facelifted ZS SUV that is sold abroad. It comes with revised LED headlamps, tail lamps, more stylish LED signature headlights, tweaked front and rear bumpers for a sporty look, a celestial grille, 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome studs, heated ORVMs, roof tails and more.

Wait no more! The MG Astor price-reveal moment is finally here. #TheAIAffair pic.twitter.com/M4UTku6yLM — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) October 11, 2021

The Astor SUV gets two engine options - a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol which generates 140bhp and 200Nm. It comes paired with a 6-automatic transmission. The SUV also comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine option which produces 110bhp power and 144Nm torque, mated with either a 5-speed manual or an eight-step CVT gearbox.

MG Astor SUV (Photo Credits: MG Motor India)

On the inside, MG Astor SUV comes loaded with a multi-functional steering wheel with chrome inserts, electric parking brake, a 7-inch instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric parking brake, 360-degree camera view, air-purifier, customised AI assistant, a new system that comes with over 80 internet features, online music streaming, in-car control and more. For safety, it gets 6 airbags, ISOFIX mounts, hill descent control, disc brakes, TPMS and ESP.

