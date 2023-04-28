New Delhi, April 27 : Skoda Auto has offered the first glimpse of the next generation models of its flagship Superb estate and Kodiaq SUV. Skoda has offered glimpses of the silhouette images of the next-gen vehicles as part of its "Let's Explore" event.

Being stellar performers from two highly coveted segments, the Superb and Kodiaq's all-new models will be the Czech brand’s highlight launches this year. Let’s dig deeper into the details. Citroen C3 Aircross Three-Row SUV Unveiled in India; From Powertrains To Launch Timeline, Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Next-Generation Skoda Superb & Kodiaq Preparing To Launch:

The upcoming Skoda Superb will be in its fourth-generation model, while the Kodiaq is reading to come in its second-generation avatar. Both the cars are expected to be introduced globally by autumn this year, even though they will have separate world debuts as well as launch dates. Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV Officially Confirmed; Here’s All That We Know So Far.

As per any new-gen model, the updates on both the all-new Skoda Superb and the All-new Skoda Kodiaq will be comprehensive in nature. Meaning, apart from getting all-new design language, both the models will also get new features, safety, tech and cabins as well.

The Czech car maker is known for its highly quality premium car models, and the Superb estate and the Kodiaq SUV speak volumes about their maker’s vehicle developing prowess and attention to detail. Both the cars have been incredibly popular in the global markets and are set to reinstate Skoda’s reputation as a premium automaker.

The Superb moniker first came into exitance back in 1930s as Skoda’s flagship model, and it never looked back. The Skoda Superb has won several accolades and awards for its truly superb quality. Its first-gen model sold incredibly high number till 2008.

The Kodiaq SUV on the other hand, is a much newer model, as it launched in 2016, and has been a runaway success and made the brand’s signature crystalline design language an instant success with the buyers. Skoda is expected to make new-gen Superb as well as Kodiaq much grander than before in terms of styling, features, powertrains and tech in order to carry on their stellar success despite stiff market competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2023 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).