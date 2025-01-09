Mumbai, January 9: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), a leading IT services provider, is gearing up to release its Q3 FY25 financial results today, January 9, with expectations of a dividend announcement accompanying the report. The results will be unveiled post-market hours, followed by a media briefing at 5:30 pm and a conference call for investors and analysts at 7 pm.

So far, TCS has distributed Rs 20 per share in dividends for FY25, and the potential third interim dividend will be payable to shareholders recorded as of January 17, 2025. In FY24, TCS declared a final dividend of Rs 28 per share with its Q4 results in April. Additionally, the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share and a special dividend of Rs 18 per share after its Q3 results. During the first and second quarters of FY24, TCS also issued interim dividends of Rs 9 each. TCS Hiring Freshers 2024: Tata Consultancy Services To Hire 40,000 Freshers This Year After Succesfully Making 70% Employees Return to Office.

Over the years, TCS has consistently demonstrated its commitment to shareholder value through substantial dividend payouts. The company distributed Rs 43 per share (Rs 7,686 crore) in FY22, Rs 38 per share (Rs 8,510 crore) in FY21, and an impressive Rs 72 per share (Rs 25,125 crore) in FY20. TCS Extends Partnership With Telenor Denmark To Deliver IT Infrastructure With Automation-First Delivery Approach.

TCS is expected to report minimal growth in constant currency (CC) revenue for Q3 FY25, with a slight dip in dollar revenue due to seasonal factors like furloughs and reduced BSNL contract contributions. Analysts anticipate improved margins, rising by 20-40 basis points, driven by operational efficiencies and the reversal of earlier one-off costs. Nuvama projects TCS’s profit at Rs 12,390 crore and revenue at Rs 64,129 crore, with stable deal wins, 0.1% CC revenue growth, and a 0.8% decline in dollar revenue.

