December 20 began on a good note for Ariana Grande and her fans. The award-winning pop star took to Instagram to announce to the world that she was engaged to the man of her dreams, Dalton Gomez. The two reportedly started dating in January 2020 and after spending the whole quarantining period together, have now decided to spend the entirety of their lives as well, together. Ariana Grande Announces Engagement To Dalton Gomez, Says 'Forever n Then Some' As She Flaunts Her Diamond Ring (View Post).

However, given that there is not much known about Dalton Gomez, especially after his changed his Instagram account to private shortly before news of his engagement broke, here's all the information we could gather on him. Stuck with U: Ariana Grande Makes her Relationship Official; Boyfriend Dalton Gomez Appears in her New Single with Justin Bieber.

1. He is a successful real-estate agent.

2. He works as a buyer's agent for the Aaron Kirman Group, a luxury real estate company in Los Angeles.

3. He is very popular among A-list buyers and is also well known for his "extensive knowledge in the fields of architecture and luxury estates," as per his bio on the company's website.

4. With Grande and Gomez quarantining together, the latter has met and made quite the impression on his fiancé's inner circle.

5. He appeared in Grande's quarantine music video with Justin Bieber, Stick with U. That's when the pair kinda made it official.

6. As per reports, Gomez is everything that Grande has been looking for in her ideal life partner.

7. Gomez changed his Instagram account setting to private shortly before Ariana announced to the world that they are engaged.

8. Gomez has been brought up in California and has been a real estate agent for almost 5 years now.

9. Though not from the industry, Gomez has friends in the celeb circle. For eg: - Miley Cyrus.

10. In fact, some sites report that Grande's current L.A. abode was shown to her by none other than Gomez.

11. Gomez already has a Grande album in his honour - "Positions," "34+35" "Safety Net" and "POV" among others all contain major references to Gomez. Well, when are the nuptials??? We can't wait!!

