Blood Brothers Band Is Raising COVID-19 Funds with Their Latest Song ‘Hope’ (Watch Video)

Blood Brothers Band Members (Photo Credits: IANS)

Blood Brothers band has been raising funds for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic via their latest song "Hope". The band comprises of Khyatt Desai, on vocals and lead guitar, Snehal Desai on rhythm guitar, Jagdish Jethva on bass, Drona Desai on drums and Kaushik Srinivas on the keyboard. The boys have decided to raise the funds for Covid-19 patients.

"I think every indivual who in their capacity can help should come forward and we doing the same with out single hope . We would pay double the amount to covid relief fund from wherever we make from the streaming," Khyatt said.

Blood Brothers - Hope

The band is best known for their debut album "Ethereal" (2019).