A New Pic of Kareena Kapoor Khan with the Crew of Laal Singh Chaddha Surfaces Online!

When it comes to Aamir Khan’s films, fans just cannot wait to watch it. Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, is the upcoming film of AK. And it is the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan who would be paired opposite him in the film. We did see few leaked pics from the sets of the film. But all are curious to catch a glimpse of these two actors together. But before that, here’s a new pic of Bebo with the crew of Laal Singh Chaddha. Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About Giving Audition for the First Time in Her Career.

A new pic of Kareena Kapoor Khan with the crew of Laal Singh Chaddha has hit the internet. Bebo and the crew are seen dressed up in warm clothes, saving themselves from the chilly weather. The hashtag #nightshoots explains that the team is busy shooting the film in night. But yea, the location of the shoot is not known. Few weeks back, pic of Aamir Khan surrounded by Himachali fans had hit the internet, and we wonder if the shooting is still going on at Himachal Pradesh. Aamir Khan Thanks Akshay Kumar after the Latter Changes Bachchan Pandey's Release Date to Avoid Clashing with Laal Singh Chaddha.

Here’s Bebo’s Pic With Laal Singh Chaddha Crew

Laal Singh Chaddha also features south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh in key roles. This film marks the debut of Sethupathi in Bollywood. Laal Singh Chaddha, produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, is all set to be released during the time of Christmas this year.