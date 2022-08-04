Thirteen years after the release of his blockbuster 3 Idiots, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who shot for the film in IIM Bangalore, will be seen revisiting the institution once again. Aamir has been invited for a special talk at IIM Annual International Summit Vista. He will be interacting with the students and will be talking about Facets of Management in Films and Life. Aamir Khan Plays Foosball With Aakash Chopra and Harbhajan Singh After IPL 2022 Final (Watch Video).

Along with Aamir, several other proclaimed Indian names will be joining the special talk at IIM Annual International Summit Vista in Bangalore. The names include filmmaker Advait Chandan, actress Mona Singh, actor Naga Chaitanya, Peyush Bansal CEO & Co-founder of Lenskart, Anil Agrawal Chairman of Vedanta, and Punit Renjen Global CEO, Deloitte. Karan Johar Gets a Taste of His Own Medicine As Aamir Khan Arrives on Koffee With Karan 6 – Read Details.

Aamir is currently gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which will hit the screen on August 11.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2022 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).