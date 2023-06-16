Adipurush, written and directed by Om Raut, released in theatres today. But even before its theatrical release, the film faced backlash for its poor VFX. When the makers had dropped the teaser of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan’s mythological drama, netizens had slammed it for its poor special effects. Hence, the team had decided to delay the film’s release so that the team gets enough time to fix the VFX. But looks like that really never happened. Om Raut’s movie, which was expected to be a visual spectacle, has been criticised for its poor VFX. Adipurush: ‘Third Class VFX’! Action Trailer of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan’s Film Gets Slammed for Quality of Its Special Effects.

Apart from sharing the reviews on Adipurush, movie buffs have called out the VFX works in it. Along with that, an old tweet of Om Raut trolling Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Fan has also gone viral. A reminder from netizens on how he trolled Fan movie. In June 2016, the filmmaker had trolled SRK’s Fan by tweeting, “#Sairat box office declared at 80cr. Crosses #SRK starrer #FAN Now that's what I call #Zingat”. The special effects of Fan was done by Red Chillies’ VFX division. From SRK’s appearance as Gaurav to some of the action sequences, the VFX team had done an impressive job. Sairat and Fan had released around the same time, but the latter didn’t turn out to be a box office hit. And now right now, Om Raut’s tweet trolling Fan movie is going viral all over again. Adipurush Movie Review: From ‘Okayish to Worst VFX’, Prabhas – Kriti Sanon’s Film’s Special Effects Garner Mixed Reactions From Fans.

The Message

Never mess with king Khan pic.twitter.com/YMLZqx2orB — Tubelight (அன்பு செய்வோம்)❣️ (@Blink_Blng) June 16, 2023

BEEEEP

Yeh Kya hai gandu pic.twitter.com/M0SbDQlTpK — Shekhar Radha Krishna (@alliswe40252904) June 16, 2023

POV

pic.twitter.com/7dBapHfS26 — Jim Is Here To Take Care of Him (@RoastHimJim) June 16, 2023

VFX War

Ye Chutiye ne 600cr ka animation bana diya Jab ke King khan ne sirf 130 cr me 2011 me best vfx movie RaOne bana di thi 😭😭😭 — Sahil Shaikh (@whosahilshaikh) June 16, 2023

Adipurush is made on a budget of approximately Rs 500 crore. However, the VFX works, which is said to be revised, clearly didn’t leave the audience impressed.

