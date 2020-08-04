Who even knew that a national icon like Amitabh Bachchan could also be subject to trolling? Seldom in the news for being trolled, Big B is a respected and revered personality in India, who always makes it to the headlines for his wise sayings and his award-worthy blog. However, Amitabh was recently in the news for being admitted to Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, along with Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya. Amitabh Bachchan Expresses His Gratitude after Testing Negative for COVID-19, Thanks his Fans for all the Prayers.

While Aishwarya and Aaradhya were the first ones to test negative and return home, Amitabh Bachchan tested COVID-19 negative one a few days back, with Abhishek still being positive for the pandemic. Butter brand Amul, that is known for its cheeky cartoons on important and memorable events in India, gave Big B a homecoming gift with a cartoon that read 'AB Beats C'. Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Amul Topical For Its Tribute After He Beats COVID-19 and Returns Home! (View Post).

While Big B was revelling in that dedication, a troll had to jump in and take a dig at him for conducting paid promotions. Big B took to his blog to reveal the conversation he had with the troll where he gave back to him nicely.

Check It Out Below:

Screenshots of Amitabh's Reply To Troll (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The troll commented in hindi - “Kam se kam muft mein toh amulya nahin banen honge… tay rakam li hogi. Saal dar saal badhi hogi”. To this Big B's befitting reply was- "Bahut badi galat faimi mein chal rahen hain aap, miyan. Jab sach na maloom ho toh aapne swachh mukh ko swachh rakhiye. Na toh main Amul ko endorse karta hoon aur na kabhi kiya hain. Teer chalaane se pehle soch samajh lena chahiye, nahin toh woh aap pe hi aakar geerenge, jaise ki abb hua hai. Teer ki jagah jo mahawraa iss vishaye par woh kisi aur padaarth ka varnan karta hai. Meri sabhya parvarish ne mujhe uss ka varnan karne se rokk diya." Perfect response Big B.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).