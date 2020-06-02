Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Heartfelt Video Highlighting The Plight Of Transgenders Amid COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

They don't need your sympathy, they need your acceptance. Well, this is in reference to the LGBTQ+ community in India, whose voices are never heard. Even though section 377 is scrapped, the taboo with regards to the so-called minuscule section still prevails in society. For the unversed, the month of June is celebrated as Pride month around the globe. And what better than a Bollywood biggie sharing a video highlighting the plight of the transgender community amid the pandemic. Yes, while the world is talking about migrant workers, healthcare workers and more, the ones who are ignored again are the trans people. The clip shared by Big B is 'Badhai Ho' director Amit Sharma's short film on transgenders. Amitabh Bachchan’s Love for Fake News and Videos: From Morphed Golden Temple Picture to Coronavirus WhatsApp Forward, 5 Times Bollywood Legend Got Deceived By False Info!

The heart-wrenching clip showcases trans individuals and their condition amid the global crisis. The line 'Ab toh kar lo insanon mein humari ginti' in the video will make you teary-eyed. Ahead in the glimpses of the short film we also hear the narrator saying how no one extended their support to the trans community, urging one and all to help them as they are also humans.

The clip comes to a sad end stating- "There are no official statistics of millions of transgenders in India. As a result, they aren't getting enough food supplies and aid during the pandemic." FYI, the initiative is in collab with Phool Versha Foundation. Must say, we need more voices to feel the LGBTQ+ community's pain. Let's spread the message of love in the month of pride. Stay tuned!