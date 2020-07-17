Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are recovering from COVID-19. The two who are admitted at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. However, known to be quite regular on social media, Big B, even after being ill, straight from the hospital updates fans everyday about his health. It was a while back when he had thanked all for their prayers. And well, once again the megastar of Bollywood has spoken. The veteran actor in his latest post has expressed gratitude to one and all for showering love to him and his family. Along with the post, we also shared a photo of himself with Juniour Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Everyone For Praying For Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya's Quick Recovery From COVID-19 (View Tweet).

The picture shared by Big B sees the two smiling. "In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive!, " he captioned the post. Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans For Messages He Received On All Social Media Platforms While Getting Treated For COVID-19.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Post Below:

T 3597 - In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive !🙏 pic.twitter.com/ksqlHvXfmo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 17, 2020

After Amitabh and Abhishek were tested positive for coronavirus, his family members and staff also got tested. And while everyone else was tested negative, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were hit by the deadly bug. The two are currently quarantining at home. The BMC had also sanitised their bungalow. We wish the Bachchans a speedy recovery. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).