Kamaal R Khan's (KRK Box Office) handle recently tweeted news about Anurag Kashyap's sudden demise. The tweet had them offering prayers for his soul to rest in peace and also describing what a brilliant filmmaker he was. The news was obviously fake as Anurag Kashyap tweeted a sarcastic reply to them to debunk its entirely. The filmmaker took to his Twitter account to pen a few amusing words suggesting all's well with him. Did Anurag Kashyap ‘Roll a Joint’ on Video? The Director Gives a Fitting Reply to Troll Making This Accusation on Twitter!

"Kal Yamraj ke darshan hue. Aaj Yamraj khud ghar vapas chhod ke gaye. Bole - abhi to aur filmein banani hain tumhe (Saw Yamraj yesterday. He himself dropped me home today. He said, you have to make more films now)," tweeted Kashyap in his reply to KRK's handle tweet while also adding Tum film nahi banaoge aur befkuf/bhakt uska boycott nahi karenge to unka Jeevan sarthak nahi hga. Unko sarthakta mile isliye vapas chhod gaye mujhe (If you won't make a film and fools/devotees won't get to boycott it, then their lives will be meaningless. To give their lives a purpose, he left me behind)." Anurag Kashyap’s Hilarious Response to Viral Hashtag #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag Is Unmissable (Read Tweet).

Check Out Anurag Kashyap's Tweet

कल यमराज के दर्शन हुए .. आज यमराज खुद घर वापस छोड़ के गए । बोले - अभी तो और फ़िल्में बनानी हैं तुम्हें । तुम फ़िल्म नहीं बनाओगे और बेवक़ूफ़/भक्त उसका boycott नहीं करेंगे , तो उनका जीवन सार्थक नहीं होगा। उनको सार्थकता मिले इसलिए वापस छोड़ गये मुझे। https://t.co/fHuZN6YQ5n — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 14, 2020

The tweet posted by the KRK Box Office handle read"#RIP #AnuragKashyap! He was really a great storyteller! We will always miss you sir!" The handle later rectified the error saying how one of their employees had a misunderstanding between Anurag Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. The wrong tweet, however, continues to exist.

